(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Keppel Corp. sank the most since November 2008 after a unit of Singapore state-backed investor Temasek Holdings Pte scrapped its bid to take control of the oil-rig builder.

Keppel’s stock plunged as much as 13% to head for their lowest close in more than four years, and was the worst performer on the benchmark Straits Times Index. Credit Suisse Group AG and Macquarie Group Ltd. downgraded their rating on Keppel’s stock.

Temasek’s “withdrawal is a surprise,” said Joel Ng, an analyst at KGI Securities (Singapore) Pte. “My base case was for Temasek to lower its offer price for Keppel Corp. in light of the impact of Covid-19.”

Kyanite Investment Holdings, a unit of Temasek, invoked a clause allowing it to withdraw the offer after Keppel’s quarterly loss failed to meet pre-conditions of the bid, it said in a statement Monday. Kyanite in October offered S$4 billion ($2.9 billion) for an additional 30.6% stake in Keppel.

Jin Rui Oh, a director at United First Partners said that Temasek’s withdrawal has set a precedent of the state investor walking away from deals on account of the so-called material adverse change clause.

Investors need to be “more wary of such pre-conditional deals going forward,” he said.

READ: Keppel Sees ‘Inherent Value’ in Its Business; to Engage Temasek

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.