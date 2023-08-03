(Bloomberg) -- Temasek is planning to invest 12 billion rupees ($145 million) in Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.’s electric vehicle unit, valuing it at $9.8 billion.

The Singapore state investor will own 1.49% to 2.97% stake in Mahindra Electric Automobile, the carmaker said in a stock exchange filing Thursday.

The deal comes after Mahindra unveiled five electric SUVs in August, which are conceptualized by the UK-based Mahindra Advanced Design Studio. Mahindra is investing $1.2 billion to build an EV plant in Pune, western India.

Temasek will join British International Investments Plc, a development finance agency in the UK, as an investor in Mahindra’s EV business, whose valuation will increase by 15% with this deal, according to the filing. Mahindra, a leader in electric three-wheelers, aims to have 20% to 30% of its SUV sales to come from battery models by 2027.

