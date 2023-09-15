(Bloomberg) -- A philanthropic group launched with the backing of Singapore’s Temasek Trust and some of the world’s richest families has attracted $777 million in pledges, underscoring the rising interest in Asia-related charity.

The Philanthropy Asia Alliance, whose early core members include the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Dalio Philanthropies and Li Ka-Shing Foundation, said it’s attracted more than 80 members and partners from across the globe, according to a statement on Friday.

Singapore is trying to become a hub for philanthropy following Asia’s explosion in wealth, while a growing number of families seeks to establish their foundations. The alliance highlighted education, health and climate among focuses for the region, which accounts for 50% of global emissions and 60% of world population.

“The big story is the growth of professionalizing philanthropy,” Gargee Ghosh, president of the Gates Foundation’s global policy & advocacy division, said in an interview. “Singapore is building into their national plans, aspiring to be a hub of regional philanthropy.”

Asia-Pacific is expected to have 118,000 people with a net worth of more than $50 million within three years, or 31% of the global count, according to a Credit Suisse wealth report in 2022.

Temasek Trust pledged half of the $200 million to kick start the alliance, which was championed by its Chair Ho Ching last September. The group has raised more than S$1 billion in Singapore dollars.

Within a year, the alliance has attracted members and partners including Bloomberg Philanthropies, the Rockefeller Foundation, Tanoto Foundation and others from the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and the Middle East.

Temasek Trust, which receives its funding from state investor Temasek Holdings Pte and other donors, announced three other initiatives to bolster the ecosystem for charity development in the region.

It’s working with the alliance and other partners to build a 12-month incubation program known as Amplifier that will help with early-stage impact-focused startups. The trust and the alliance also created the Asia Centre for Changemakers to provide support and roadmaps for family foundations. The center’s focus will be on blended finance and impact measurement.

“In this current environment, venture funding has fallen off the cliff,” Dawn Chan, chief executive officer of the Centre for Impact Investing & Practices at Temasek Trust, said in an interview, referring to Amplifier. She added that many of the startups tackling social impact issues are early stage and struggling to receive funding. The program is trying “to solve this valley of death issue for these impact startups.”

The program will disperse the pool of funds via forms of grants, equity options, and recoverable debt. It’s planning to select five to 10 companies for the first batch and provide them several hundred thousand Singapore dollars each.

Temasek Trust is also working with DBS Foundation to build a tech platform that combines the functions of fundraising and community building known as Co-Axis marketplace.

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio said during a panel discussion held by Temasek Trust in Singapore that returns on investment are an important metric for some charity initiatives.

Bloomberg Philanthropies is a charitable organization founded by Michael Bloomberg, founder and majority owner of Bloomberg News’ parent company Bloomberg LP.

