(Bloomberg) -- Temenos AG announced an independent examination of the allegations of financial irregularities raised by Hindenburg Research in a report last week.

The company’s board “will oversee a thorough examination of the allegations raised, with independent third parties,” chairman Thibault de Tersant said in a statement on the publication of full year results on Monday. “I want to assure you of my confidence that Temenos is running a sound business with good financial controls in place.”

Hindenburg Thursday alleged “major accounting irregularities” and that Temenos “manipulated earnings,” adding that the practices were an “open secret” at the company. The report sent the shares tumbling, cutting about a third of the company value last week, before rebounding by as much as 10% on Monday.

The Swiss banking software maker is also continuing the search for a replacement of interim chief executive officer Andreas Andreades.

Temenos got close to naming a new CEO in the second half of 2023 but that appointment “unfortunately did not proceed,” said de Tersant. “We are making good progress toward hiring an alternative and managing the transition.”

Activist investor Petrus Advisers has repeatedly called for a management change.

On Monday, the company also reported revenues that were in line with expectations and announced a dividend per share of 1.20 Swiss francs ($1.3606), which beat analyst estimates of 1.08 Swiss francs.

