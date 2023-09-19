(Bloomberg) -- The acting president of Temple University in Philadelphia died Tuesday afternoon while attending a memorial service, the university said.

JoAnne A. Epps, 72, became ill at the event and was transported to Temple University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at about 3:15 p.m., the university said in a statement.

She was named to the acting post after Jason Wingard, the university’s first Black president, stepped down in March.

“There are no words that can describe the gravity and sadness of this loss,” Mitchell Morgan, chair of the board of trustees, said in the statement. “She spent nearly 40 years of her life serving this university, and it goes without saying her loss will reverberate through the community for years to come.”

Epps previously served as dean of Temple’s law school and provost of the university, and worked in the office of the US Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

A native of Cheltenham, Pennsylvania, Epps received her B.A. from Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut, and was a graduate of Yale Law School. She lived with her husband in New Jersey.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.