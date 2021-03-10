(Bloomberg) -- Franklin Templeton’s Mohieddine Kronfol is saving up his cash for an emerging-market rout.

The trigger will be U.S. 10-year real yields above zero, and the Dubai-based chief investment officer for Middle Eastern and North African fixed income says he’ll be watching to see which bonds get punished the most in the ensuing slump.

“We’re going to go to wherever there’s the most value,” said Kronfol, who now has almost a fifth of his portfolio in cash and super-short maturities. “We suspect the value is going to be in the longer-end of issuers from the region.”

The U.S. real yield -- which subtracts out inflation -- serves as a popular gauge to judge how attractive riskier investments are in relation to Treasuries. It still has a long way to go, and was at minus 0.7% Wednesday, compared with about minus 1% a month ago. But Kronfol, whose Gulf Arab bond fund outperformed 90% of peers last year, is confident it will get there, albeit temporarily.

“The momentum is certainly supportive for short-term inflation to pick up -- but there’s an open question on how sustainable that’s going to be.”

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday dismissed fears that President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion pandemic-relief bill would cause the economy to overheat and fuel a surge in consumer-price pressures. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated last week the central bank’s plan to stick with easy-money policies.

In anticipation of higher U.S. yields, Kronfol began in September to trim the fund’s positions in longer maturity investment-grade sovereign debt, reducing its duration to six years from about nine years. He also boosted the proportion of cash and securities with maturities of less than a year in his Gulf Cooperation Council bond fund to about 17%, from typical levels of 2% to 4%.

While foreign investors remain underweight in GCC bonds relative to the global benchmarks, rebounding oil prices, combined with improving fiscal and economic outlooks, mean the Gulf Arab region would be one of the first to recover should risk appetite sour, Kronfol said.

“With the higher oil price, I hope the region won’t slow down or stop the reform momentum,” Kronfol said. “You don’t want them to lose that momentum and lose credibility in the eyes of investors.”

