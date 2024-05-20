(Bloomberg) -- Tempus AI Inc., a technology platform company using artificial intelligence to process medical data, filed for an initial public offering, joining a rush of companies going public while touting their AI credentials.

The company said in its filing Monday with the US Securities and Exchange Commission that it’s creating “intelligent diagnostics” for precision medicine. Tempus AI didn’t give details of the IPO such as the offer price, which will be included in future filings.

Chicago-based Tempus AI had a net loss of $266 million on revenue of $532 million in 2023, compared with a net loss of $334 million on revenue of $321 million a year earlier, according to the filing.

Founded in 2015, Tempus AI’s platform connects laboratory results to a patient’s own clinical data, and has been used by more than 7,000 physicians across hundreds of provider networks, the filing shows. It has a team of about 2,300 employees, with about 250 of them holding medical degrees or doctorates.

The company’s largest investors include Eric Lefkofsky, the founder and chief executive officer, as well as a firm controlled by Kimberly Keywell and entities affiliated with Baillie Gifford & Co.

The offering is being led by Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Allen & Co. The company plans for its shares to trade on the the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol TEM.

