(Bloomberg) -- The world’s governing body for snooker has charged 10 Chinese players for match-fixing and betting-related offenses in a major scandal that threatens the growing ambitions of the Asian nation in the sport.

The World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association said in a statement Wednesday that it has decided that the players “have a case to answer” for following a detailed investigation.

China has been a rising powerhouse in snooker in the last decade, with many of its players climbing the global rankings. The current probe is one of the biggest the sport has seen, but it’s not the first time Chinese players have been caught up in scandal. In 2018, Yu Delu and Cao Yupeng were given lengthy bans for match fixing.

The probe has snowballed since October, ensnaring Zhao Xintong, who won the British title in 2021 and is currently ranked ninth in the world, the 16th top world player Yan Bingtao, a young player who was tipped to be China’s first world champion after a Masters win in 2021. Both were charged with match-fixing related offenses during the World Snooker Tour and betting.

International suspensions on the players will remain until a formal hearing before an Independent Disciplinary Tribunal that will take place at a venue and on a date to be confirmed, the snooker association said.

The other Chinese players charged include:

45th ranked Lu Ning, 56th ranked Liang Wenbo, and 64th ranked Li Hang, who were also accused of seeking to obstruct the association’s investigations

76th ranked Chang Bingyu

82nd-ranked Zhang Jiankang

Zhao Jianbo, Bai Langning, and Chen Zifan

