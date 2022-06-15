(Bloomberg) -- A group of 10 European Union countries, including Germany, Spain and the Netherlands, warned the 27-nation bloc against watering down a massive climate and energy plan designed to align its economy with ambitious 2030 climate goals.

The timing of the call, several days before a key vote in the European Parliament and meetings of EU governments, also comes as the continent is caught in the grips of an unprecedented energy crisis, made worse by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The situation has triggered concerns that some European governments may now want to slow the energy transition, a stance vehemently opposed by the European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm.

“An ambitious agreement is key to making the EU fit for energy independence of Russian fossil fuels and the only way we can address the climate crisis and ensure a clean, reliable and cheap independent EU energy supply for the future,” ministers from the countries, which also include Austria, Denmark, Finland and Ireland, said in a joint statement.

EU governments will be meeting in the coming days for negotiations about the draft climate plan. Aimed at implementing a new target of cutting emissions by 55% by the end of this decade from 1990 levels, the new laws would affect every sector from energy to transport.

The plan, known as Fit for 55, was presented a couple of months before the depths of the energy crisis, which has sent power and natural gas prices to record highs.

The decisions taken now will have massive consequences for the EU and will determine whether the bloc is on the right trajectory to meet its climate goals, according to the call signed also by Luxembourg, Sweden and Slovenia.

“We therefore urge all EU decision makers not to let the sense of urgency or the current situation overshadow our climate commitments,” the nations said.

The European Parliament is set to vote on its position on the package at a plenary session starting June 22 in Brussels, while member states in the EU Council will attempt to come to an agreement at gatherings in Luxembourg on June 27 and June 28. Then the two institutions, together with the European Commission, will start negotiations about the final shape of the measures.

The 10 nations that issued the call said they are looking with rising concern at the concessions made to find compromises in both the Council and the Parliament.

“Seen in isolation, these changes might seem justified or limited in impact, but adding them all up, we risk missing the mark by 2030 and setting us on an impossible trajectory thereafter, which will have detrimental impact on the climate,” the statement said. “Let’s make this one right and fight the temptation to let short-term motives stand in our way of taking the right long-term decisions.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.