(Bloomberg) -- Ten Democratic members of Congress announced on Wednesday that they have joined a lawsuit alleging former President Donald Trump and his personal lawyer Rudolph Giuliani incited the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The original complaint filed in February by Representative Bennie Thompson of Mississippi was the first major civil action to emerge from the deadly protest by Trump supporters, as congressional Democrats sought to hold the president accountable for his role after he was acquitted at a Senate impeachment trial.

The lawmakers joining Thompson accused Trump and Giuliani of “conspiring to incite a violent riot.” According to a joint press release, the new complaint was filed by Karen Bass of California, Steve Cohen of Tennessee, Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey, Veronica Escobar of Texas, Hank Johnson Jr. of Georgia, Marcy Kaptur of Ohio, Barbara Lee of California, Jerrold Nadler of New York, Pramila Jayapal of Washington and Maxine Waters of California.

