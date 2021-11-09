(Bloomberg) -- The House panel probing the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol has subpoenaed 10 additional former Trump administration officials, including former senior presidential adviser Stephen Miller and former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

The subpoenas, announced Tuesday, include nine aides or advisers who served in former President Donald Trump’s White House and an ex-Justice Department official.

According to the committee, Miller has said he took part in efforts to spread falsehoods about alleged voter fraud in last year’s elections and also encouraged state legislatures to change the election’s outcome by appointing alternate slates of electors.

McEnany made “multiple public statements” from the White House and elsewhere about alleged election fraud, including at the first White House news conference after the election when she said there were “very real claims” of voter fraud and called into question the validity of mail-in voting, according to a statement from the panel.

Other Trump administration officials subpoenaed include Nicholas Luna, Trump’s former personal assistant; Molly Michael, who was special assistant to the president and Oval Office operations coordinator; and Ben Williamson, who was Trump’s deputy assistant and also a senior adviser to then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Kenneth Klukowski, former senior counsel to Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Clark, also was subpoenaed. The committee says he was involved in drafting a letter that called on state legislatures in some states to delay certification of the election. A Senate Judiciary Committee report said Clark contacted Klukowski to prepare for a meeting with Trump in the Oval Office that took place three days before the insurrection at the Capitol.

“We believe the witnesses subpoenaed today have relevant information and we expect them to comply fully with the Select Committee’s investigation as we work to get answers for the American people, make recommendations on changes to the law to protect our democracy, and help ensure that nothing like January 6th ever happens again,” Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat who is chairman of the select committee, said in a statement.

The committee has said it is investigating what role Trump and his top aides and political advisers may have played in efforts to stop Congress from certifying the Electoral College votes in President Joe Biden’s victory and what contact they had with anyone outside the White House who wanted to overturn the result. A mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, interrupting, but ultimately not stopping, the electoral vote certification.

The committee on Monday issued subpoenas for six Trump campaign aides and supporters, including former National Security adviser Michael Flynn and former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.