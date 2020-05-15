(Bloomberg) --

It was 10 years ago this month that the S&P 500 dropped 5% in four minutes. Now, the infamous day is known as the Flash Crash of May 6, 2010, and a decade later global markets are again facing extreme volatility – albeit in a different way. Joining the “What Goes Up” podcast this week is Liam Vaughan, the author of a new book, “Flash Crash: A Trading Savant, a Global Manhunt, and the Most Mysterious Market Crash in History,” to chronicle the historic day and how a 36-year-old day trader got caught in the middle of it all.

Also on the episode is Jafar Rizvi, portfolio manager of Harding Loevner Global Small Companies & International Small Companies Funds, who helps explain how to navigate investing in global small cap firms in the wake of the coronavirus.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.