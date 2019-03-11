1h ago
Tencent-Backed Meituan's Losses Balloon in Duel With Alibaba
(Bloomberg) -- Meituan Dianping is reaping the benefits of scale in its core food delivery division as it feels the pain of competition from arch-foe Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. in smaller businesses such as hotel bookings.
While revenue almost doubled in the December quarter, its net loss widened 57 percent to 3.4 billion yuan ($508 million) as profitability shrank in travel and bike-sharing.
Backed by WeChat-operator Tencent Holdings Ltd., Meituan is spending heavily to wage a pitched battle with Alibaba’s Ele.me and Fliggy in a cut-throat arena for on-demand services. That’s taken a toll on its bottom line and share price, which is down 15 percent since the company raised $4.2 billion in a 2018 initial public offering.
“New initiatives dragged down overall margins because of gross losses incurred in car-hailing, bike-sharing, and restaurant management,” said Vey-Sern Ling, an analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence. “That could be due to competitive pressures, which required Meituan’s response in higher subsidies.”
- Revenue climbed to 19.8 billion yuan in the fourth quarter from 10.5 billion yuan a year earlier.
- Hotel booking and travel business revenue rose 48 percent to 4.59 billion yuan
- Gross margin fell to 22.6 percent versus 32 percent a year earlier
- Gross transaction volumes across the board have slowed substantially compared with the third quarter
- Food delivery revenue was 11 billion yuan versus 6.6 billion yuan a year earlier
- It shares rose 3.6 percent in Hong Kong on Monday.
