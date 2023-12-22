(Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. is no longer Asia’s second-largest company by market value, as Friday’s $47 billion selloff hands the spot to chipmaking behemoth Samsung Electronics Co.

Shares of the Chinese gaming bellwether plunged almost 16% intraday in Hong Kong after mainland authorities delivered a raft of new measures to rein in spending and content in online games.

China’s crackdown on the Internet sector, pandemic restrictions and foreign investors’ selling of Chinese assets have whittled down Tencent’s market capitalization to $333 billion, a major reversal for a company that seemed poised just three years ago to become Asia’s second trillion-dollar firm.

Meanwhile, Samsung shares have rallied 37% this year, helped by the artificial intelligence frenzy and improved prospects for the semiconductor cycle. At $348 billion, its market value Friday overtook Tencent’s for the first time since 2015. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. remains Asia’s largest company.

