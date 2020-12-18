(Bloomberg) -- A Tencent Holdings Ltd-led consortium has decided to exercise its option to acquire an additional 10% of Universal Music Group, in a deal that values the world’s biggest music company at 30 billion euros ($36.8 billion).

The Chinese technology company last year led a group that purchased 10% of UMG from French media company Vivendi SA. That deal valued UMG at 30 billion euros and Tencent and its partners had the option to increase their stake to as much as 20% at the same valuation until Jan. 15, 2021.

Vivendi said in a statement Friday that it is also pursuing its plan to sell additional minority stakes in UMG with the assistance of several mandated banks, with a listing planned at the latest in 2022. The cash raised by Vivendi will be used to reduce its financial debt and to finance share buybacks and acquisitions.

By increasing its stake, Tencent has continued its strategy to diversify from gaming and China. It’s helped orchestrate the combination of Huya Inc. and DouYu International Holdings Ltd., creating a Chinese game-streaming giant with a market value of more than $11 billion. It has also proposed to take private Chinese gaming firm Leyou Technologies Holdings Ltd.

UMG’s entry onto the stock market could give the music group more financial clout to compete with rivals Warner Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment. Tencent also plans to take a minority stake in Universal Music’s Chinese subsidiary.

Universal Music has been boosted by a surge in streaming that has dragged the industry out of a decade-long slump, helping Vivendi through the pandemic lockdown.

The deal will close during the first half of 2021, subject to regulatory approvals.

(Updated with additional context.)

