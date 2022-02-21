(Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares slumped for a second session Monday -- on course for their worst two-day drop since July -- thanks to renewed fears Beijing may roll out more restrictions for private enterprise.

Tencent Holdings Ltd. -- China’s pioneer in metaverse development -- fell as much as 6.3%. The country’s banking watchdog issued a warning Friday against illegal fund-raising schemes and an industry association vowed Monday to resist speculative trades in the capital market. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. dropped as much as 4.3%.

The Hang Seng Tech Index was on track to lose over 6% over the two sessions. The decline started Friday when delivery giant Meituan plunged as much as 18% after Beijing rolled out new policy to curb delivery platform’s service fees.

“There is concern about new regulatory reforms,” said Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners. “Prior to Meituan, there was a sense of ‘this is it in relation to reforms.’ Investors are now thinking that there could be more to come.”

China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission warned on Friday against fund-raising and investment products related to the metaverse concept, citing the speculative nature of such investments. The metaverse industry body said on Monday that the sector should be developed to serve the real economy.

