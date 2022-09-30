(Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. has lost its title as China’s biggest company to liquor giant Kweichow Moutai Co., the latest sign of how far regulatory risk and dimming growth prospects has set back the country’s technology industry.

Shares of the online gaming company have tumbled 64% in Hong Kong since a January 2021 peak, wiping $623 billion off its market value. That’s more than any other firm globally, driven by concerns about Tencent’s outlook after Beijing’s yearlong regulatory crackdown. As of the Hong Kong close on Friday, the company was valued at about $5.4 billion less than Moutai.

The fall of Tencent -- which in early 2021 was on the verge of becoming Asia’s second-trillion-dollar firm -- reflects the many risks facing the sector. Beijing’s overhaul of gaming companies coupled with the nation’s slowing economic growth remain the biggest hurdles for a recovery.

“There are no positive catalysts for Tencent in the second half, since its earnings will continue to be under pressure from the weak macro environment,” said Kenny Wen, head of investment research at KGI Asia Ltd. “And even when that improves in China, we are in an era of monetary tightening, so it will be hard to climb back to where it was when central banks were easing.”

Moutai, on the other hand, sells the potent baijiu liquor drunk at banquets and other special occasions, and Beijing has pledged policy support for consumer-driven sectors.

For Tencent, there are challenges on all sides. A slow drip for new gaming approvals as well as limits on playing time for minors has continued to affect its bottom line. Beijng’s strict Covid Zero policy and sporadic lockdowns have damped economic growth and hit advertising revenues. A broader selloff driven by fears of aggressive Federal Reserve tightening is also weighing on shares.

Those challenges haven’t gone unnoticed among active long-only funds, according to Morgan Stanley. The brokerage said that investors have net sold about $30 billion worth of the company’s shares this year through Sept. 20, the most of any firm in its cohort, with the pace having accelerated recently. Tencent’s controlling holders are selling too.

Last month, the brokerage also lowered its earnings estimates, saying slower gaming growth and “limited visibility” on an advertising recovery could weigh on top-line growth in the third quarter, according to a note by analysts including Gary Yu.

While the story is predominantly one of Tencent’s slide, Moutai’s stock has maintained some resiliency this year. The stock has slid 8.7% in 2022, outperforming the broader CSI 300 Index by 14 percentage points. The company is on track to beat its 2022 sales growth targets and could be a beneficiary of any consumer discretionary rebound should China ease its Covid-19 restrictions.

Investors are now divided on the outlook for Tencent. According to Jian Shi Cortesi, investment director at GAM Investment Management, the stock is “cheaply valued” and policy risks have already peaked. But others are not convinced by that argument, citing that prospects for future profitability look limited.

“When an industry needs to rely on cutting cost to maintain margins, it means they are in the late period of their mature phase. Tencent is a typical example,” said Sun Jianbo, president at China Vision Capital. “None of its monetization methods have proved to be meaningful revenue drivers. I’m not considering buying even now that the valuation looks cheap.”

Tech Chart of the Day

Oil major Exxon Mobil Corp. overtook social media giant Meta Platforms Inc. in market value for the first time since early 2017. While Exxon and other energy producers have outperformed this year amid a surge in commodities prices, tech stocks have been battered as soaring inflation prompted the Federal Reserve to enact a series of aggressive interest-rate hikes.

Top Tech Stories

Apple Inc., which is trying to reduce its dependence on China, has already started producing some iPhone 14 models in India, in an earlier than usual move for new models. And Apple’s largest supplier, Foxconn Technology Group, recently agreed to a $300 million expansion of its production facilities in Vietnam. One of Apple’s most senior executives is leaving after he turned up in a viral video on TikTok making an off-color joke that he fondles “big-breasted women” for a living.

Micron Technology Inc., the largest US maker of memory chips, is slashing production to cope with a steep plunge in demand, the latest sign of how the semiconductor industry’s boom times have quickly turned into a crisis. Micron and Kioxia Holdings Corp., two of the world’s top memory-chip makers, are slashing production to cope with a steep plunge in demand. Japan will subsidize Micron’s push to produce its new advanced chips in Hiroshima, as the tech sector braces for a collapse in demand.

Meta Platforms Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg outlined sweeping plans to reorganize teams and reduce headcount for the first time ever, calling an end to an era of rapid growth at the social media giant.

Japanese investor SoftBank Group Corp. has sold its entire stake in Sinch AB following a share price collapse of more than 90% in the Swedish cloud-based platform provider.

Cineworld Group Plc revised down its outlook for admissions for the next two years, as the world’s second-largest cinema chain embarks on bankruptcy proceedings in the US.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.