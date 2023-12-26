(Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. leapt almost 4% after Beijing signaled a willingness to soften proposed gaming restrictions, reassuring investors bracing for renewed curbs on the world’s largest mobile arena.

Tencent climbed as much as 3.9% while smaller rival NetEase Inc. jumped more than 14% in their first trading session after the government appeared to try and assuage the market, tracking a Tuesday rebound in mainland Chinese-traded peers. Bilibili Inc., a streaming service popular with gamers, gained more than 6%.

But their bounce-back recouped just a fraction of Friday’s $80 billion rout, after regulators slapped sweeping new restrictions on in-game spending and playing time. Investors remain on edge following the surprise imposition of the curbs, which revived fears that Beijing may again target the online content sphere. Tencent remains down about 9% from before the regulations surfaced.

The government has since sought to soften its stance. Over the weekend, state-backed media carried comments from industry groups that cast the guidelines in a positive light, while the regulator itself approved a record 105 games for domestic publication and promised to review its more controversial mandates. A slew of gaming companies have also announced share buyback plans, to showcase their confidence.

“The normalized approval schedule despite release of updated ‘guideline’ suggests the government remains supportive on healthy development of the online games industry,” Citigroup Inc. analysts including Alicia Yap wrote in a Tuesday note. “It is positive for the sector to see major studios obtaining quality titles.”

Investors hope regulators will roll back at least some of the more divisive rules, now taking industry feedback over the next month. But fears of tech regulation run deep in China.

The sweeping gaming restrictions, which caught industry players and investors off guard on the final trading day before Christmas, reminded many of the brutal tech-sector crackdown of 2021. That year, various agencies abruptly imposed curbs on sectors from e-commerce to entertainment, reining in Jack Ma-backed Ant Group Co. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. while decimating the online education industry by declaring profits illegal.

