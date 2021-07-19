(Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. has agreed to buy the rest of Sumo Group Plc it doesn’t already own, adding to a string of gaming investments by Chinese social media and gaming giant.

Asia’s most valuable firm is offering 513 pence per share for Sumo, a 43% premium to the British company’s previous close. On a fully diluted basis, the offer values Sumo at about 919 million pounds ($1.26 billion). Tencent had previously purchased a 9.96% stake in Sumo in 2019.

Tencent is the world’s largest gaming company, with stakes in giants such as Riot Games and Epic Games Inc. The company has said it plans to plow a larger portion of its incremental profits this year into cloud services, games and video content, to fend off competition from the likes of ByteDance Ltd. and growing scrutiny from Beijing.

Sumo creates games for other publishers. Its clients and partners include Xbox Game Studios, Electronic Arts Inc., Activision Blizzard Inc. and Ubisoft Entertainment SA, according to its website.

“The business will benefit from Tencent’s broad videogaming ecosystem, proven industry expertise and its strategic resources, which will help secure and further the aspirations and long-term success of Sumo,” Ian Livingstone, non-executive chairman of Sumo, said in a statement.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.