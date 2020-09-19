(Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. rebranded its WeChat Work office collaboration app to WeCom ahead of a U.S. ban on the service, Reuters reported Sept. 18.

It registered the trademark on Aug. 19, according to the report. Thus WeCom doesn’t fall under the scope of a ban on WeChat-related transactions in the U.S., it cited unidentified Tencent sources as saying. Tencent doesn’t appear to have actively promoted WeCom, nor has there been a surge in downloads. Tencent declined to comment to Reuters.

The Trump administration on Friday made good on longstanding threats to take action against Chinese Internet giants in the U.S. by issuing a ban on WeChat and TikTok from Apple Inc. and Google’s app stores.

