(Bloomberg) -- For anyone wondering why Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s shares are so weak on Wednesday, look at the charts for signs of support.

The biggest stock in Asia lost as much as 2% in Hong Kong despite no immediately apparent trigger. Theories circulating round some trading floors included souring sentiment from investors in China, as well as concern that Tencent’s decision to air National Basketball Association games may backfire.

The good news is the price is nearing HK$320, which has already provided a floor for declines on three occasions this year. Holding above that support would be a positive sign for investors, with three weeks to go before Tencent reports quarterly earnings.

Tencent decided to live stream NBA games from Wednesday, putting it at odds with a decision from China’s state broadcaster to stick to its boycott. Tencent also drew the ire of Hong Kong when Blizzard, partly owned by the company, banned a gamer for endorsing Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement.

Mainland-based investors sold a net $54 million of Tencent shares through trading links with Hong Kong in the two days through Tuesday, according to the city’s exchange data. The stock has lost almost 20% since its April peak.

