(Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. surged toward a record Tuesday after a $305 billion rally since its 2018 low.

The stock rose as much as 5.1% Tuesday, putting Tencent on pace for its highest-ever close. Shares, poised to have their best month since January 2012, have surged nearly 50% from March’s bottom to send Tencent’s market value above HK$4.7 trillion ($606 billion).

After doubling in 2017, shares were almost halved at one point the following year as gaming approvals dried up and a slowing economy in China cooled advertising demand. But gaming has been a strong point in 2020 for Tencent in the wake of Covid-19 lockdowns. Analysts’ average stock target has risen 13% the past six weeks while Chinese investors have been holding a record amount of the company’s equity, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

