(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong and mainland stocks fell after the Trump administration said it would ban U.S. residents from doing any business with China’s Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Tencent, one of the most valuable stocks in the world and Asia’s biggest primary listing, fell as much as 4.2% to lead the Hang Seng Index lower. China’s tech-heavy ChiNext Index dropped 2.4% in Shenzhen to erase its gain for the week, while the new Star 50 Index of Shanghai-listed startups lost 3.6%. The yuan weakened as much as 0.3%.

The U.S. has in recent days extended its efforts to curb the influence of Chinese tech to include Tencent, whose WeChat messaging app is one of the most popular in the world with more than 1 billion users.

President Donald Trump signed a pair of executive orders prohibiting U.S. residents from doing any business with TikTok, the popular video app owned by ByteDance Ltd., WeChat or the apps’ Chinese owners beginning 45 days from now, citing the national security risks related to personal data.

Secretary of State Michael Pompeo had earlier this week described TikTok and WeChat as “untrusted Chinese apps.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.