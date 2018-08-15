What you need to know before the opening bell: Aug. 15, 2018

Tencent Holdings Ltd. joined the ranks of Facebook Inc. by reporting shockingly poor quarterly numbers, underscoring how tech superstars that led the market to new heights are showing signs of strain.

Tencent surprised investors with its first profit drop in at least a decade -- a consequence of a freeze on game approvals in China that smothered its pipeline. That puts more pressure on a company that has lost more than US$160 billion of market value since its January peak. The company’s German-traded shares plunged as much as 10 per cent.

The poor result punctuates an abrupt about-face in sentiment this year as Beijing chilled the world’s largest gaming arena. The Shenzhen-based company relies on new content to draw and keep users on WeChat, via which it sells in-game items and advertising to a billion-plus users. A regulatory freeze and this week’s removal of hit game Monster Hunter: World is hampering that effort, spooking investors long accustomed to Tencent’s favoured position as one of China’s leading corporate lights.

Net income fell 2 per cent to 17.9 billion yuan (US$2.6 billion) in the three months ended June, the Shenzhen-based company said. That’s well short of the 19.3 billion-yuan average of analysts’ estimates and reflects fading allure of older titles, increased spending and fewer investment gains. Mobile gaming revenue dropped 19 per cent from the first quarter.

“The results were really bad," said Benjamin Wu, an analyst at Shanghai-based consultancy Pacific Epoch. “The fact that Monster Hunter got taken down shows that even Tencent isn’t immune from regulatory crackdowns."

Shares of Naspers Ltd., the biggest investor in Tencent and considered a proxy for the stock, fell 10 per cent in Johannesburg.

China is said to have halted new game approvals and this week forced the pulling of the Monster Hunter game just days after its debut.

China may resume approvals around September, Wu said. Even if the process starts, it typically takes two to three months to work its way through, signaling potential weakness in the third quarter for companies like Tencent.

Longer-term, Tencent still commands a powerful asset in WeChat, the ubiquitous messaging service that underpins its gaming and ads business. Monthly active users climbed almost 10 per cent to 1.06 billion in the June quarter -- a massive population of consumers not just for games and ads but also fledgling services from video to financial services. Advertising revenue jumped 39 per cent, while video subscription numbers doubled.

Tencent blamed its profit decline also on fewer investment gains. It said it cashed out of startups such as Ele.me and Mobike to raise capital to bankroll new services such as game live-streaming and in traditional retail.

One potentially promising area is payments, where monthly active users stood at 800 million as of June. Daily transaction volume was up 40 per cent in the quarter. But Tencent also warned of a hit to gross margins by higher requirements on the reserves it must set aside for its financial services business.

“The major disappointment was the top line, and that’s on top of estimates being hugely guided down from about a month ago,” said Billy Leung, an analyst with Haitong International Securities Co. in Hong Kong.

“They’re concerned about their core business and looking for new areas of growth,” he said. “The deeper implication is that games will be slowing down and they need to find new areas of growth.”

Gaming for now remains its bread and butter. Revenue rose 30 per cent to 73.7 billion yuan, but that’s its slowest expansion in since 2015 and fell short of estimates for 77.7 billion yuan.

The absence of regulatory approval has hobbled one of its biggest titles. It still hasn’t gotten a green light to launch hit South Korean game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds for desktops, nor approval to begin making money off Chinese players of the mobile version. That’s despite its growing momentum: PUBG Mobile was the country’s second most popular game in June by time spent.

Pacific Epoch’s Wu said PUBG may be left off the approvals list for this year because of tensions between China and South Korea.

“Tencent’s gaming business did even worse than expected,” said Li Yujie, an analyst at RHB Research Institute in Hong Kong. “Despite having a lot of players for PUBG, its inability to monetize the game is causing a slowdown in revenue growth.”