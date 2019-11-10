Tencent Wants to Make Games for the U.S. With Nintendo, DJ Says

(Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd is looking to make more of its partnership with Nintendo Co. to create video games for the U.S. market, Dow Jones reported.

The Chinese company is looking to expand outside its home country, where it dominates the market with a range of smartphone games, with plans that include collaborating more with Kyoto-based Nintendo, unidentified Tencent officials told Dow Jones.

Tencent is hoping to create more console games with Nintendo characters and “learn the essence of making console games from Nintendo engineers,” the officials were cited as saying. Nintendo declined to comment to Dow Jones.

In April, shares in Nintendo and Tencent jumped after Chinese authorities gave Tencent approval to distribute a test version of Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe in China.

Bloomberg has also previously reported that Tencent and Pokemon Co. have agreed to jointly make games.

To contact the reporter on this story: Daniel Zuidijk in London at dzuidijk@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Katerina Petroff at kpetroff@bloomberg.net, James Amott, Marion Dakers

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.