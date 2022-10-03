(Bloomberg) -- Tenet Healthcare Corp. named former US Senator and Nebraska Governor Bob Kerrey as its chairman after Ronald Rittenmeyer stepped down from the role due to health reasons.

Kerrey, who serves as a director for numerous companies in health care and other industries, joined the hospital chain’s board in 2001 and has been lead director since 2017. He has a bachelor’s degree in pharmacy from the University of Nebraska, Tenet said Monday in a filing.

Tenet agreed with Rittenmeyer to treat his resignation as a termination on account of disability, according to the filing.

Kerrey holds board seats at companies including Intarcia Therapeutics and TouchCare LLC, and is chairman of Monolith Materials Inc. He has been managing director of investment firm Allen & Co. since 2014 and executive chairman of the Minerva Institute for Research and Scholarship since 2013, according to the filing.

Rittenmeyer was Tenet’s chief executive officer from 2017 to 2021, during which he led a turnaround while navigating the pandemic before ceding the helm to current CEO Saumya Sutaria, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Glen Losev.

The “growth strategy and operational-execution focus Ron Rittenmeyer implemented at Tenet Healthcare should remain in place” after his resignation, Losev wrote.

