(Bloomberg) -- Tenet Healthcare Corp., one of the largest U.S. for-profit hospital companies, said a “cybersecurity incident” last week disrupted some acute-care operations.

Tenet said in a statement Tuesday that critical functions have mostly been restored and facilities that were affected have “begun to resume normal operations.” The disruption was temporary and hospitals continued to deliver care using back-up systems.

The company didn’t disclose the nature of the incident or whether patient data were compromised. Tenet said it suspended access to the affected programs and launched an investigation, in addition to other steps to increase security.

Dallas-based Tenet operates 60 hospitals and 535 other facilities, including surgical centers, according to a company filing.

