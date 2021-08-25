(Bloomberg) -- Deadly flooding in Tennessee claimed 18 lives, destroyed 271 homes and left another 160 with major damages, according to the Humphreys County Emergency Management Agency.

The number of confirmed fatalities was revised downwards as one person who died of natural causes had been mistakenly added to the total and two deceased had been double-counted, the agency said late Tuesday in a statement.

Humphreys County, a rural county about 70 miles west of Nashville, has been the hardest hit in the severe flooding that swept through central Tennessee during the weekend. President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration for Tennessee on Tuesday, making federal funds available for people in the region to help cover losses.

The flooding is another example of increasingly extreme weather caused by climate change and a warming planet. Massive wildfires have blackened parts of the U.S. West, Europe and Asia and new heat records have been set across the world.

