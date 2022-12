(Bloomberg) -- The Tennessee Titans will delay the start of their NFL football game with the Houston Texans by one hour due to local power blackouts.

The move comes after the mayor of Nashville requested the team to postpone the kickoff because of rotating outages in the region triggered by extreme cold weather.

The game will now start at 1:02 p.m. local time, according to a post on Twitter.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.