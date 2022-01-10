(Bloomberg) -- The court battle over the cancellation of tennis star Novak Djokovic’s visa to play in the Australian Open Tournament highlights the need for “clearer understanding, communication and application of the rules” on Covid-19 vaccine requirements for travel, the Association of Tennis Professionals said in a statement Monday.

The ATP said it welcomed an Australian court decision to allow Djokovic to remain in the country for the competition despite being unvaccinated, saying that it was “clear” the Serbian player had traveled to Melbourne believing that he had a medical exemption to do so.

“The series of events leading to Monday’s court hearing have been damaging on all fronts, including for Novak’s well-being and preparation for the Australian Open,” ATP said, adding that it still recommends that all players on the ATP tour be vaccinated.

News of Djokovic’s exemption had sparked uproar in Australia, where more than 90% of adults are fully vaccinated.

