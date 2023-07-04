(Bloomberg) -- At Bloomberg Pursuits, we love to travel. And we always want to make sure we’re doing it right. So we’re talking to road warriors to learn about their high-end hacks, tips and off-the-wall experiences. These are the Distinguished Travel Hackers.

Casper Ruud isn’t just the highest-ranked Norwegian tennis player in history. The 24-year-old is also currently the No. 4 ranked player in the world of men’s tennis. That means he’s on the road for up to 11 months a year, jetting to tournaments from Indian Wells, California, to Paris for Roland Garros, where, in June he made it to the French Open final only to lose to Novak Djokovic.

“The first trip of the year always starts in January, going from a cold, dark winter in Norway to summer in Australia, which I find very refreshing,” says Ruud, who’s based in Oslo, about his annual journey to the Australian Open in Melbourne.

Ruud believes he’s cracked the code to overcoming jet lag, at least when it comes to traveling west to east. The key, he says, is “scheduling a lot of things to do, because if you fall asleep before 8 or 9 p.m., then you’re screwed.” It’s fine, he says, to have an energy drink or a shot or two of caffeine if you’re struggling to stay awake, but the important thing is to make it through the first day without an afternoon snooze, even a quick power nap.

On the other hand, says Ruud, “going to the States from Europe is easy. I just go to bed early and wake up early, which helps for getting into healthy routines.”

He gets restaurant advice from fellow players. Grigor Dimitrov, a food lover, often shares tips on which restaurant to book in major tournament cities. “He knows a good place everywhere in the world,” says Ruud. He also considers Rafael Nadal a friend and plans to see if the Spanish tennis star has a free room the next time Ruud is in Mallorca—Nadal just opened up a hotel on the island.

Ruud spoke with Pursuits in London at the launch of his partnership with Samsonite luggage. (The interview preceded the start of Wimbledon; Ruud went on to win his first match on July 3 against France’s Laurent Lokoli.) The star player is still learning his way around the UK capital but makes sure to have a meal at west London Italian restaurant Daphne’s when he’s in town, and tries to arrange a stay at his favorite hotel, the Berkeley. Here are his travel hacks.

A massage table is a must-have travel item.

I’m on the road for 10 weeks at a time, and I typically bring things like three or four casual outfits, then 10 to 12 sets of practice and tournament gear and clothes. We have laundry service; I don’t overpack. But I always make sure to travel with a folding massage table. The one I have is a Nubis. It’s kind of like a blow-up mattress; when there’s no air in it, it folds-up really small. Once I’m checked in, I set it up in the corner of my hotel room, and I can get a massage or treatment if I need it after practice or before dinner to recover.

On your first Norway trip, skip the Northern lights.

The winters can be tough, and the summers have the midnight sun in the north; you have light almost the whole day. Head out to the fjords on the west coast—they’re just spectacular—and discover the small villages. Norway used to be poor before we discovered oil 50 or 60 years ago, so you won’t find castles; you’ll find the old Norwegian lifestyle that’s similar to how things used to be 100 years ago, and see plenty of nature.

Know what you can and can’t bring into a country.

I like to travel with Norwegian food like typical oatmeal and cheeses that I would have for breakfast at home. But not all countries allow it, and you have to be careful. Australia, for example, is very strict on what you can and can’t bring into the country. But I do like to travel with my Norwegian snacks where I can, like in Europe.

Eating on the road: A lot of carbs and zero booze.

I’m quite strict, but I know what works for me on the day before a match. I need to get a lot of carbohydrates in, so I have the energy to play. So it’s either an Asian kind of noodles or sushi with rice, or I get a pasta or risotto from an Italian-type place. It’s like marathon running. You need carbs. But I don’t drink. I never even started with alcohol. I won’t have a glass of wine with dinner, because I don’t even like the taste. I’ll have a Coke or lemonade.

Window seats are all-important.

Anything less than four or five hours on a plane, I can fly economy. I don’t need business or first class for anything shorter than transatlantic journeys. But what I do need is a window seat. It makes me feel more comfortable and safe, especially because I don’t love flying.

In London, stay at the Berkeley in Knightsbridge.

It’s a stylish hotel with newly renovated rooms, with a typically English kind of vibe. It’s funny, when they did airport pickup, the person with my name on the board at the airport said it’s so nice to finally see some young people staying at the Berkeley. But the service was incredible. I loved the English architecture. (Room rates at the Berkeley start at £780, or around $1000.)

The Maldives is the most relaxing beach vacation.

The tennis season is very long. It doesn’t typically end until mid-November. So, after that, me and my girlfriend like to go on a 10-day holiday, but everywhere in Europe is too cold by by then. I’ve been to the Maldives a couple times, and it was great. We stay at Velaa Private Island. It’s a long way to go, but it’s always worth it once you get there.

Augusta, Georgia, is also destination worthy.

I’m a big golfer—and one day I’d love to play the course in Augusta. The top courses I’ve played so far have been inside the United States—Seminole Golf Club down in Florida and Winged Foot Golf Club in New York. Both of them were great, but playing at Augusta is still the dream.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.