(Bloomberg) -- Naomi Osaka signed an endorsement deal with Nissan Motor Co. Thursday, days after winning the U.S. Open in an upset victory over former No. 1 Serena Williams.

Osaka, the first Japanese to win a Grand Slam singles championship, will appear in global promotions and advertising for the Yokohama, Japan-based carmaker, which will support her as a tennis player, the company said Thursday in a statement. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed in the statement, while a spokesman said the contract would be for three years.

Osaka won the U.S. Open and its $3.8 million prize in an upset victory against her long-time idol Williams -- on whom she did a school report in third grade. The performance has increased media exposure for Osaka, who also has endorsement contracts with Japan-based dried noodle maker Nissin Foods Holdings Co., Citizen Watch Co. and Wowow Inc., a satellite and cable channel.

