(Bloomberg) -- Ceasefire violations are steadily intensifying in war-ravaged eastern Ukraine as reports increase that Russia is building up its military forces across the border of the former Soviet satellite nation.

There were almost 1,000 violations of the agreement to cease hostilities in Ukraine’s Donetsk region between the evenings of Oct. 29 and Oct. 31, according to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, which monitors the situation under peace accords signed in 2015.

In a report issued on Monday, the OSCE also said Kremlin-backed separatists had restricted movements of its teams on territories outside of the Ukrainian government’s control.

Tension has been mounting after Ukraine used a Turkish drone to attack a separatist howitzer in response to an attack that killed one soldier and wounded another on Oct. 26.

Politico reported on Tuesday that satellite photos confirmed Russia is again massing troops and military equipment on the border with Ukraine after a significant buildup this spring.

The U.S. is monitoring the situation “closely”, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Monday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who is seeking to replace his defense minister this week, spoke to U.S President Joe Biden in Glasgow, Scotland, on Tuesday to discuss the security situation.

