(Bloomberg) --

A large crowd of ex-South African President Jacob Zuma’s supporters gathered around his rural homestead in the eastern KwaZulu-Natal province on Sunday, vowing to resist any attempt by the authorities to arrest him following his conviction on contempt charges.

The Constitutional Court on June 29 found Zuma, 79, guilty of violating its order to testify before a judicial panel that’s investigating graft during his nine-year tenure. On Saturday, the court agreed to consider Zuma’s application to review the judgment and scheduled a hearing for July 12. Its decision probably means that a Sunday deadline for Zuma to hand himself in to start serving his 15-month sentence no longer stands, although the court didn’t issue specific instructions in that regard.

Zuma’s backers, a number of who carried spears and sticks, marched in the streets outside his home in the village of Nkandla, where he’s spent most of his time since the ruling African National Congress forced him to quit in 2018 to stem a loss of electoral support. The sound of sporadic gunfire could be heard, but there were no immediate reports of violent clashes or injuries.

Zuma said the case against him was politically motivated and his accusers had never spelled out what he’d done wrong. He didn’t specify whether he’ll surrender to the authorities should his review application fail.

Read: Law Catches Up With Scandal-Tainted Ex-South African Leader Zuma

“I have met with my lawyers and written to the court to tell them my sentencing is wrong, they need to remove it or reduce it,” he told the crowd on Sunday. “Let me thank you for your support, you have made it clear that you will fight anyone who undermines the freedom we fought for.”

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure, which coordinates the actions of the security forces, said it had stepped up its presence in KwaZulu-Natal because rules aimed at containing the coronavirus were being violated. Anyone who endangered people’s lives or organized or participated in public gatherings, which are banned, will face criminal charges, it said in a statement on Sunday.

The ANC’s top leadership postponed a meeting planed for the weekend to focus on quelling tensions in KwaZulu-Natal, where Zuma has a strong following. There is a need for the African National Congress “to give clear and principled leadership to ensure the maintenance of the rule of law and to avoid any violence, injury, or loss of life,” the party said in a June 2 statement.

The government estimates more than 500 billion rand ($35 billion) was stolen from state coffers under Zuma’s watch, and dozens of witnesses who’ve testified before an inquiry headed by acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo have placed him at the center of the looting spree. he denies any wrongdoing.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.