Tenth Parent Sentenced in College Scandal Gets a Month in Jail

(Bloomberg) -- Los Angeles property developer Robert Flaxman was sentenced to one month in prison for paying $75,000 to rig his daughter’s entrance exam score.

Flaxman, appearing in federal court in Boston to receive his punishment for taking part in the biggest college admissions scam the U.S. has ever prosecuted, also got 250 hours of community service and a $50,000 fine.

To contact the reporter on this story: Janelle Lawrence in New York at jlawrence62@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net, Peter Jeffrey

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.