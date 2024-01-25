(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s Tokyo Electric Power Co. will conduct seven rounds of treated water discharge from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear disaster site during the fiscal year starting April, according to the plan announced by the firm on Thursday.

The company will discharge 54,600 cubic meters of treated water — equivalent to about 22 Olympic-size swimming pools — during the fiscal year. Tepco expects to release 14 trillion becquerels- a measurement of radioactivity- of tritium, below the company target to discharge less than 22 trillion becquerels a year.

Read more: How Japan Will Release Its Nuclear Wastewater Into the Pacific

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.