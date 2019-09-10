(Bloomberg) -- Movie-theater companies may be missing the power of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

After strong domestic box-office performance earlier in the year, led by the historic success of “Avengers: Endgame,” third-quarter performance is looking soft, analysts said, prompting two firms to trim their estimates on theater chains.

MKM Partners lowered its third-quarter revenue and Ebitda estimates on both AMC Entertainment Holdings and Cinemark Holdings, citing the weaker-than-expected U.S. box office. Analyst Eric Handler wrote that based on results in July and August, he now expects the domestic third-quarter box office to rise 2.5% from the year-ago period, compared with a prior view of 10% growth.

Handler wrote that “our biggest concern right now” with AMC is that estimates may also be too high for 2020. He said the domestic box office could be down 4% next year, as it faces difficult comparisons with major hits from earlier in 2019, including “Avengers.” He has a buy rating on Cinemark but trimmed his price target by $2 to $43.

While there were some sizable blockbusters in the third quarter, including “The Lion King,” it also featured a soft debut for “Hobbs & Shaw,” while “It: Chapter Two” had a weaker opening weekend than its predecessor.

According to Bloomberg Intelligence, “the U.S. box office needs a supernatural performance through year-end just for sales to draw even with 2018.”

Separately, B Riley FBR lowered its adjusted earnings expectations for IMAX Corp.’s 2019 and 2020, also citing weaker-than-expected box-office trends.

“With lower-than-expected results out of ‘It: Chapter Two’ over this past weekend and modest expectations for ‘Ad Astra,’ we now project that IMAX is tracking to $225-230M in global box office for 3Q19 vs. our previous estimate of $249M and the current consensus estimate of $246M,” analyst Eric Wold wrote.

Despite that, he reiterated his buy rating and $34 price target on IMAX shares, writing that he was optimistic on its long-term trends, as well as the “improving profitability of the core cinema operations.”

