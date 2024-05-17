Big Funds Bet the ‘Anything But Bonds’ Trade Is Poised to End
Big US bond investors have been aggressively shifting money into long-dated notes, betting that the unloved asset class will be one of the winners from eventual interest rate cuts.
A measure of underlying US inflation cooled in April for the first time in six months, a small step in the right direction for Federal Reserve officials looking to start cutting interest rates this year.
Emerging-market currencies dipped Friday on dwindling optimism over Federal Reserve rate cuts, paring their fourth-straight week of gains.
The owner of a historic office building in Manhattan’s Financial District has filed bankruptcy to sell the property, which has been subject to foreclosure and suffered from a lack of tenants due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Deutsche Bank AG has entered a capital-relief deal with the European Investment Bank that allows the German lender to grant discounts on more than €600 million ($652 million) of green mortgages in its home market.
May 17, 2024
The Canadian Press
The Teranet-National Bank composite house price index which tracks home prices in 11 of Canada's largest cities remained stable from March to April.
National Bank Financial Markets economist Daren King says the stabilization comes as resale market activity remains sluggish, with first-time homebuyers on the sidelines awaiting interest rate cuts from the Bank of Canada.
The report says home prices in seven of the 11 cities included in the index rose in April compared with March, after adjusting for seasonal effects.
The index was up 2.3 per cent in Edmonton, while Montreal and Calgary both added 1.9 per cent compared with March. Ottawa-Gatineau gained 0.5 per cent, Vancouver and Hamilton, Ont., both gained 0.4 per cent and Winnipeg rose 0.3 per cent.
Meanwhile, Quebec City fell 2.1 per cent compared with a month earlier, while Victoria dropped 1.9 per cent and Toronto lost 1.2 per cent. Halifax dropped 0.7 per cent.
Compared with April 2023, the composite house price index was up 5.7 per cent.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2024.