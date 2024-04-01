(Bloomberg) -- French group Tereos SCA expects to keep a strong pace of sugar production in Brazil and plans to outperform peers in the world’s largest sugar-exporting nation.

The group is looking to process as much as the record 21 million tons of cane it handled last year, said Pierre Santoul, chief executive officer of Tereos’ Brazil unit. That would be better than the expected average for the drought-plagued Center-South growing region.

“We made significant efforts to be able to treat the crops better,” Santoul told journalists, adding that the crops are now healthy and more resistant to extreme weather. The new harvest will kick off as soon as Monday, slightly earlier than usual.

Tereos’ total sugar output also will benefit from recent investments to boost industrial capacity to convert cane juice into sweetener. The company will use about 70% of the cane to make sugar, above the 68% from the previous year. That means lower ethanol production as prices for the sweetener remain more attractive compared with the biofuel, Santoul said.

