(Bloomberg) -- Greek renewables developer Terna Energy SA is evaluating options including a potential sale after attracting takeover interest, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The Athens-based company is working with a financial adviser to study strategic alternatives, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Terna, which has a market value of about 2.2 billion euros ($2.3 billion), has received a takeover approach from at least one large infrastructure fund, the people said.

Terna Energy is controlled by Greek business group GEK Terna, which is led by Chairman Georgios Peristeris and has operations spanning infrastructure, power, waste management and property. Deliberations are in the early stages, and there’s no certainty they will lead to a transaction, the people said.

“We can confirm that Terna Energy has received multiple investment approaches from various funds, over the years as well as lately,” a spokesperson said in an emailed response to Bloomberg queries. “The company is always evaluating proposals by the international investment community but there is nothing concrete to announce at this point.”

The shares of Terna Energy extended earlier gains, and were trading 2.9% higher at 18.94 euros at 3:44 p.m. in Athens, after briefly reaching a record high of 19.68 euros. GEK Terna shares also extended gains, climbing much as 6.1%.

Terna Energy operates wind farms in Greece, southeastern and central Europe and has expanded into the US. It also has hydroelectric, solar and biomass power projects. The company has a total installed capacity of about 895 megawatts of renewable energy projects and a pipeline of more than 7 gigawatts, according to its website.

Investors are piling on to renewable energy assets amid the global shift to better environmental standards. Global spending on the transition to low-carbon energy rose by more than a quarter to $755 billion in 2021, according to BloombergNEF.

In March, a consortium led by Macquarie Group Ltd. agreed to acquire French solar farm developer Reden Solar SAS for an enterprise value of 2.5 billion euros. A month later, KKR & Co. struck a deal to buy French solar and biomass power producer Albioma SA for about 1.6 billion euros. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s asset management arm bought Italian energy firm Falck Renewables SpA for nearly $3 billion last year.

(Updates with shares in fifth paragraph.)

