(Bloomberg) -- The blockchain behind the collapsed TerraUSD stablecoin and the affiliated Luna token stopped processing new transactions for the second time in less than a day.

Terraform Labs said in a tweet from their verified account that validators, the entities responsible for verifying transactions on the blockchain, took the step to “come up with a plan to reconstitute” the Terra network.

The algorithmic stablecoin also known as UST was one of the largest before its intended 1-1 peg to the dollar disintegrated this week. The unraveling sent shockwaves through crypto, triggering deep losses before sentiment stabilized.

TerraUSD was trading at just 10 US cents as of 10:33 a.m. in Singapore, according to Bloomberg data. The Luna token has also sunk to virtually zero, compared with its all-time high of $119.51.

The blockchain’s validators earlier stopped and then restarted transactions, the crypto equivalent of turning a computer off and then on again, in order to implement a software update designed to help avoid attacks on the network.

The broader crypto market appeared to shrug off the developments. Bitcoin climbed as much as 5.5% to $30,103 and Ether rose as much as 7.5%.

