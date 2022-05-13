(Bloomberg) -- Terraform Labs is working on ways to keeps its Terra blockchain and ecosystem going despite the collapse of its cryptocurrency stablecoin, according to a blog post attributed to co-founder Do Kwon.

The proposal includes the redistribution of ownership of the blockchain network to investors who saw the value of their TerraUSD stablecoin and Luna tokens get wiped out this week.

Kwon didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment made over Twitter and Telegram.

