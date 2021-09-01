(Bloomberg) -- TerrAscend Corp., a cannabis company with operations in three U.S. states, has agreed to buy Michigan-based marijuana seller Gage Growth Corp., according to a person familiar with the matter.

The agreement, which will expand TerrAscend’s operations to five states, values Gage at about $545 million, according to the person, who asked not to be named because the details aren’t public.

The deal comes as part of a wave of consolidation in the cannabis industry. Since marijuana isn’t legal at the federal level in the U.S., companies have to cultivate and process it in the state they want to sell it in. As more states legalize pot, firms are keen to build up a presence in new markets, helping them reach more customers and work toward building nationally recognized brands.

Representatives for TerrAscend declined to comment. Gage representatives weren’t immediately available to comment outside regular business hours.

The offer values Gage shares at $2.11 each, 18% more than Tuesday’s closing price, the person said.

The combined company will have operations in Canada and five U.S. states, including seven cultivation and processing facilities, and 23 retail outlets serving the medical and adult-use markets. The network is set to expand to 34 stores in coming months, said the person.

The deal gives TerrAscend access to Michigan, the third-largest U.S. cannabis market. Sales in the state reached $171 million in July, representing an annual market of about $2.1 billion.

