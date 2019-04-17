(Bloomberg) -- Foxconn billionaire founder Terry Gou’s surprise bid for Taiwan president is fueling a speculative frenzy in some of his company shares.

FIH Mobile Ltd. has surged 70 percent in just two days in Hong Kong, while Foxconn Industrial Internet Co. is the biggest contributor to gains on the Shanghai equities benchmark for a second day, adding more than $9 billion in value. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. climbed to its highest level since October in Taipei.

The Taiwanese billionaire said on Wednesday he would seek the nomination of the China-friendly opposition Kuomintang party in next year’s election, a process expected to play out in the coming weeks. Current President Tsai Ing-wen’s Democratic Progressive Party advocates a more decisive break from the mainland.

“We are upholding our view and we are treating Gou’s bid neutrally for now,” Daiwa Securities Capital Markets analyst Kylie Huang said. “We will wait and see whether Gou’s move may lead to him to leave the company board and quit as chairman and if that happens, whether investors will be comfortable with management reshuffle.”

Gou has no clear successor, and the announcement raises questions about how the company will be run. Reuters reported Monday that he plans to step down as chairman of Foxconn “in the coming months.” Louis Woo, his special assistant, later told Bloomberg that while Gou would be stepping back from operations and focusing on strategy, he didn’t plan to relinquish his chairmanship.

