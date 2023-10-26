(Bloomberg) -- Tesco Plc, Britain’s biggest supermarket chain, has turned to a former boss of rival Aldi to replace the head of its UK operations.

The grocer said Thursday that Matthew Barnes would take over as UK chief executive officer in March next year, when 33-year Tesco veteran Jason Tarry steps down.

Barnes previously led Aldi in the UK and also co-headed Aldi Sud’s executive board, which oversees much of the international business.

Tesco has been fighting off competition from Aldi and fellow German discounter Lidl, which have won a growing market share as Britons search for cheaper deals amid a generational cost-of-living crisis. Tesco has matched Aldi’s prices on more than 650 products and increased promotions through its Clubcard loyalty program. It still controls over 27% of the UK grocery market, according to data company Kantar.

Tesco Chief Executive Officer Ken Murphy said Tarry would focus on delivering a “winning Christmas” for the grocer before his departure. Murphy hailed the incoming Barnes for his “extensive retail experience, competitive spirit and challenger mindset.”

The announcement is surprising partly because Tarry is “popular and effective,” Shore Capital analyst Clive Black wrote in a note to clients. Still, Barnes is “Champion’s League material” as the man behind Aldi’s take-off in Britain, he said.

Barnes joined Aldi as a graduate in 1997 and progressed through the ranks to become CEO for UK and Ireland from 2015 to 2018. Later he served on the board of Aldi Sud, one of two parent companies. Earlier this year it was announced that Barnes would step down from Aldi as he wished to live full-time with his family in the UK.

Tesco’s move to hire a former Aldi executive underlines the challenge of defending its position from the discounters. Aldi overtook Morrisons as Britain’s fourth-largest grocer last year.

