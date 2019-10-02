(Bloomberg) -- Want the lowdown on European markets? In your inbox before the open, every day. Sign up here.

Tesco Plc Chief Executive Officer Dave Lewis is stepping down next summer, when he’ll be succeeded by Walgreens Boots Alliance’s Ken Murphy.

Lewis, 54, is leaving the U.K.’s largest retailer after a turnaround that began when he joined Tesco in 2014 in the wake of a massive accounting scandal. Since then he’s leveraged the company’s position as U.K. grocery market leader to boost profits despite consumer jitters over Brexit, as well as a shift to online shopping and discounters Lidl and Aldi.

Murphy was joint chief operating officer at Boots U.K. & Ireland before rising to chief commercial officer and president of global brands at Walgreens Boots, the trans-Atlantic drugstore operator.

“My decision to step down as group CEO is a personal one,” Lewis said in a statement. “I believe that the tenure of the CEO should be a finite one and that now is the right time to pass the baton.”

The move came after Tesco reported a half-year sales decline of 0.4% on tough comparisons, after last year’s hot weather, soccer World Cup and royal wedding. Lewis said the turnaround plan has now been delivered in full.

