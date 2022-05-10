(Bloomberg) -- Tesco Plc Chairman John Allan said many customers are struggling to afford to heat their homes and feed their families as the cost of living becomes unbearable for some U.K. consumers.

“There’s no doubt at all people who have never had to go to a food bank are now having to do so,” Allan said in an interview with the BBC Radio 4 Today program on Tuesday. “I think we’re seeing real food poverty for the first time in a generation.”

Allan called for a windfall tax on profits for energy producers to be paid back to those most in need of help with energy bills. He also said business rates should be reformed and reduced to help, in particular, small and medium-sized businesses who “if we’re not careful will not see out this current crisis.”

