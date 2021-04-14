Apr 14, 2021
Tesco Forecasts Profit Gain as Retailer Manages Covid Challenges
Bloomberg News,
Tesco Plc expects a strong recovery in profit this fiscal year as demand for online shopping accelerates and costs related to Covid-19 decline.
- Britain’s largest grocer said profit from its grocery business should recover to pre-pandemic levels even though significant uncertainty remains. Operating profit last year was 1.8 billion pounds ($2.48 billion) on an adjusted basis. Analysts expected 1.76 billion.
Key Insights
- Tesco is benefiting from more people needing food at home while working remotely. A boom in online ordering is making the grocer’s online operation more profitable with U.K. e-commerce sales rising by 77% in the year through February.
- The pandemic added costs of about 900 million pounds for Tesco to operate stores and warehouses safely during the outbreak, but that should decline going forward.
- Tesco’s banking division should also return to profit, which will eliminate another drag on its business.
Market Reaction
- Shares in Tesco have gained 3.7% in the past month.
