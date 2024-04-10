(Bloomberg) -- Tesco Plc’s retail profit will likely edge up this year as easing cost pressures allow the supermarket chain to cut prices and attract budget-conscious shoppers.

Britain’s largest grocer said Wednesday it expects to generate at least £2.8 billion ($3.5 billion) of retail adjusted operating profit in the current fiscal year. That’s just ahead of the £2.76 billion it reported last year, which was in line with previous guidance.

As food price inflation starts to ease, supermarkets are trying to keep prices as low as possible to retain shoppers hunting for cheaper alternatives. Tesco has been competing with German discounter Aldi by price matching on many key products.

Britain has such a competitive grocery market that Tesco is used to anticipating and reacting to “threats from all sorts of angles,” according to Chief Executive Officer Ken Murphy.

“The fact that there are 11 national grocers all competing for share means that someone is always coming strong and there are ebbs and flows in the market,” he said on a media call. “I think the key for us is consistency.”

Tesco shares were up more than 5% at 15:37 pm in London. The stock is up about 13% in the past year.

Tesco also announced plans to buy back £1 billion of shares over the next 12 months. A quarter of that will be funded by a dividend the retailer received from Tesco Bank. Earlier this year Tesco agreed to sell much of its banking business to Barclays Plc in a deal releasing £1 billion of cash for the retailer.

The more positive outlook from Tesco comes as UK grocery price inflation falls, dropping to 4.5% in the four weeks to March 17 — the lowest level since February 2022, according to data from Kantar last month.

However, grocers are still grappling with higher costs, including an almost 10% minimum wage increase to £11.44 an hour that came into effect last week. Tesco said it plans a further £500 million of efficiency savings this year as part of its wider effort to keep costs down.

“We don’t see any let up in the competitive environment but having said that we’re feeling very good about where we’re at,” said Murphy.

The executive said Tesco is focused on pushing pricing lower for customers, expanding its Tesco Clubcard loyalty program, which already is used by 22 million households in the UK, and making sure it’s reaching more shoppers than ever both online and in stores.

Last year’s results and Tesco’s “typical conservative approach to guidance” confirm further progress by the UK market leader, said James Grzinic, an analyst at Jefferies.

“Tesco is confident without shouting about it,” said Grzinic, adding: “Good value peace of mind remains the best definition for Tesco given a growing record of delivery.”

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:

Tesco’s fiscal 2025 guidance of about £2.88 billion looks to be about 3% short of consensus — as the slight fiscal 2024 shortfall in its Bank and central Europe units continues. The partial bank sale helps fund a 33% increase in share buybacks to £1 billion, potentially offsetting any disappointment on profit expectations.

— Charles Allen, BI retail analyst

Tesco’s chief financial officer, Imran Nawaz, said although the grocer’s profit forecast may be conservative it’s still very early in the year and it will have further updates as the year progresses, indicating that potential upgrades could be likely.

The grocer has been on a recovery path in the last three years but is now looking to grow, said Nawaz. “We’re entering the year with the right momentum and we’re continuing to power ahead.”

