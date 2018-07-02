(Bloomberg) -- Tesco Plc is forming a purchasing alliance with French retailer Carrefour SA to develop own-brand products.

The alliance will manage relationships with global suppliers and purchasing for private-label products and last for three years, the companies said in a joint statement Monday. They said they expect to conclude the agreement within the next two months.

European supermarket operators recently have engaged in a flurry of alliance-making to reduce supply costs. Auchan Retail, Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA, Metro AG and Schiever Group said last week they are combining forces in purchasing.

The agreement between Tesco and Carrefour will also cover purchasing of goods not intended for resale, the companies said.

